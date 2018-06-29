AUO secures NT$42 billion loan

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

AU Optornics (AUO) has secured a syndicated loan of NT$42 billion (US$1.374 billion) from a 25-member banking consortium led by Bank of Taiwan.

The size of the syndicated loan was expanded to NT$42 billion from the NT$35 billion originally planned due to over subscription from the participating banks, according to sources at AUO.

The banks had pledged to offer loans of up to NT$111.7 billion, or 319% of the planned financing project.

AUO will use the proceeds to repay previous bank loans, the company said.

AUO chairman Paul Peng (right) and Bank of Taiwan chairman Joseph Lyu sign the loan agreement

Photo: Bank of Taiwan