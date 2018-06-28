Wistron Medical in joint smart hospital project

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Wistron Medical Technology (WMT), Maya International and En Chu Kong Hospital have signed a deal to jointly make the hospital a smart one by setting up a digital medical data platform leveraging AI (artificial intelligence)-based analysis.

WMT is a subsidiary of Wistron, which is a major shareholder of Maya, a provider of clinical information systems and medical information systems.

Maya will set up a platform to collect measurement/monitoring data from all connected medical instruments in the hospital and integrate them with doctors' diagnoses, patents' medical records and nurses' medical treatment into digital databases for different medical departments.

WMT, through cooperation with Wistron's subsidiary provider of cloud computing solutions WiAdvance Technology, has built an AI-based analytical model that can make prognoses and send early warning about patients with abnormal conditions.