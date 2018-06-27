AcBel diversifies into PV power generation

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Power supply maker AcBel Polytech has diversified business into PV power generation projects, with its rooftop PV system totaling 1.6MWp in northern Taiwan having begun generating electricity for sale.

AcBel said it has signed for a few other projects, including an 800KWp rooftop PV system and a floating PV power station under construction in central and northern Taiwan respectively. AcBel Polytech has raised estimated total capacity for the projects from 15MWp originally to 25-30MWp. The company aims at cumulative total installation capacity of 100MWp three years later, with the capacity expected to generate annual revenues of NT$160 million (US$5.3 million) from electricity sale.

AcBel has extended production to fuel cells and smart power meters, the former mainly for exports to India, Japan and South Korea and the latter for procurement by state-run Taiwan Power Company.

While suffering net operating loss of NT$136 million and net loss of NT$136.2 million for first-quarter 2018, AcBel expects to swing into profitability beginning the second quarter.

AcBel's shareholders have approved the distribution of a cash dividend per share of NT$0.90 for 2017.