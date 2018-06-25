Hinge maker SZS stepping into auto part segment

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Notebook hinge maker Shin Zu Shing (SZS) has expanded its product lines to include auto parts and has delivered its samples to clients for verification, according to company chairman Lu Sheng-nan.

The landscape of the global auto industry has undergone tremendous changs including the introduction of new energy and autonomous vehicles which have enabled makers in the notebook supply chain to seek opportunities in the auto part sector, Lu said.

The auto part industry is in fact not a new area for SZS as it had supplied metal parts such as springs to Japan-based automakers previously, Lu revealed.

Utilizing SZS' newly developed MIM (metal injection molding) manufacturing technology, the company can develop related auto parts integrating its expertise in the manufacture of springs and other press metal parts, Lu said.

SZS posted revenues of NT$3.257 billion (US$107.59 million) in the first five months of 2018, a mild increase of 0.26% from a year earlier.

However, the company expects its capacity utilization rate to rise in the second half of 2018 as most clients will introduce new products in the latter half of the year, and sales in the July-December period will account for 60% its total revenues in the year.

SZS chairman Lu Sheng-nan

Photo: Aaron Lee, Digitimes, June 2018