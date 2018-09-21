Taiwan August export order value up

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan received export orders totaling US$43.68 billion in August 2018, increasing 4.5% sequentially and 7.1% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

IT/communication products and electronic products were the top two categories in terms of export value for August, the former generating US$11.59 billion and the latter US$11.56 billion.

The export order value for January-August totaled US$323.91 billion, the highest-ever for the period with a 6.9% on-year rise.

MOEA: Taiwan main export markets by value, Aug 2018 (US$b) Market Aug 2018 Jan-Aug 2018 Amount Proportion of total Y/Y Amount Proportion of total Y/Y US 12.44 28.5% 14.9% 89.33 27.6% 6.5% China plus HK 11.70 26.8% 7.3% 87.08 26.9% 11.5% Europe 7.21 16.5% 1.1% 59.09 18.2% 4.2% Japan 2.85 6.5% 4.6% 18.95 5.8% 5.6% Six ASEAN countries 4.22 9.7% (6.6%) 32.69 10.1% 1.3%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, September 2018