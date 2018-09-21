Taiwan August export order value up

Taiwan received export orders totaling US$43.68 billion in August 2018, increasing 4.5% sequentially and 7.1% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).
IT/communication products and electronic products were the top two categories in terms of export value for August, the former generating US$11.59 billion and the latter US$11.56 billion.
The export order value for January-August totaled US$323.91 billion, the highest-ever for the period with a 6.9% on-year rise.
MOEA: Taiwan main export markets by value, Aug 2018 (US$b)
Market
Aug 2018
Jan-Aug 2018
Amount
Proportion of total
Y/Y
Amount
Proportion of total
Y/Y
US
12.44
28.5%
14.9%
89.33
27.6%
6.5%
China plus HK
11.70
26.8%
7.3%
87.08
26.9%
11.5%
Europe
7.21
16.5%
1.1%
59.09
18.2%
4.2%
Japan
2.85
6.5%
4.6%
18.95
5.8%
5.6%
Six ASEAN countries
4.22
9.7%
(6.6%)
32.69
10.1%
1.3%
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, September 2018