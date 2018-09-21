Bits + chips
Taiwan August export order value up
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan received export orders totaling US$43.68 billion in August 2018, increasing 4.5% sequentially and 7.1% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

IT/communication products and electronic products were the top two categories in terms of export value for August, the former generating US$11.59 billion and the latter US$11.56 billion.

The export order value for January-August totaled US$323.91 billion, the highest-ever for the period with a 6.9% on-year rise.

MOEA: Taiwan main export markets by value, Aug 2018 (US$b)

Market

Aug 2018

Jan-Aug 2018

Amount

Proportion of total

Y/Y

Amount

Proportion of total

Y/Y

US

12.44

28.5%

14.9%

89.33

27.6%

6.5%

China plus HK

11.70

26.8%

7.3%

87.08

26.9%

11.5%

Europe

7.21

16.5%

1.1%

59.09

18.2%

4.2%

Japan

2.85

6.5%

4.6%

18.95

5.8%

5.6%

Six ASEAN countries

4.22

9.7%

(6.6%)

32.69

10.1%

1.3%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, September 2018

© DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.