Hotai Motor unveils rooftop PV system at logistics center
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Monday 25 June 2018

Hotai Motor, the Taiwan sales agent for Toyota and Lexus cars and Hino trucks, has started using a rooftop PV system at its logistics center in Yangmei, northern Taiwan, according to Economic Daily News.

The system occupies roof area of 35,415 square meters with installation capacity of 3.40MWp to generate electricity of 3.2 million kWh a year, equivalent to carbon reductions by 1,700 tons.

Hotai plans to construct rooftop PV systems at its headquarters in central Taiwan and other logistics centers.

