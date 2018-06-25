Hotai Motor unveils rooftop PV system at logistics center

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Hotai Motor, the Taiwan sales agent for Toyota and Lexus cars and Hino trucks, has started using a rooftop PV system at its logistics center in Yangmei, northern Taiwan, according to Economic Daily News.

The system occupies roof area of 35,415 square meters with installation capacity of 3.40MWp to generate electricity of 3.2 million kWh a year, equivalent to carbon reductions by 1,700 tons.

Hotai plans to construct rooftop PV systems at its headquarters in central Taiwan and other logistics centers.