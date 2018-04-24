Sercomm to bring in strategic partners via private placement

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Networking device maker Sercomm plans to issue either 48 million new shares or NT$3 billion (US$101.25 million) worth of corporate bonds through private placement, according to a company announcement.

The private placement is aiming to bring in multinational strategic partners as the company moves to deepen its deployments in the international market, the company said.

The new strategic investor(s) could account for a 15% stake in Sercomm after the completion of the private placement, according to industry sources.

Sercomm is currently capitalized at NT$2.4 billion, with its directors and supervisors together accounting for a 5.57% stake. Another three corporate shareholders combined hold a 25% share in the company.

The company reported recently that it currently has cash and cash equivalents of up to NT$6.484 billion.

Company CEO James Wang said earlier that the company plans to utilize its abundant funds to acquire companies that are complementary with Sercomm in terms of products and technologies.