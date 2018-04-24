E&R to enjoy strong 2H18

Monica Chen, Hsinchu; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based E&R Engineering will start fulfilling new laser cutting orders placed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Intel in the second half of 2018, and is expected to post robust financial results for the six-month period, according to industry sources.

E&R's laser cutting machines for advanced IC packaging have already been validated by TSMC with shipments scheduled to kick off in the second half of 2018, the sources indicated.

E&R has also obtained orders of at least 12 high-end laser cutting systems from Intel and will start its shipments in the third quarter of 2018, the sources said. The orders will make a substantial contribution to E&R's revenues, the sources noted.

Gudeng Precision Industrial, specializing in mask handling solutions, is being pinpointed as another Taiwan-based semiconductor equipment company set to benefit from TSMC's and Intel's capex ramp-ups, according to the sources.

Both TSMC and Intel have hiked their capex plans for 2018. TSMC has revised its capex target this year to between US$11.5 billion and US$12 billion from the previously-set US$10.5-11 billion, compared with the US$10.8 billion spent in 2017, while Intel expects its capex to grow to US$14 billion in 2018 from US$11.5 billion a year ago.