Standalone VR devices making headway, says Digitimes Research

Summer Kuo, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei

The launch of the standalone VR devices such as Facebook's Oculus Go and HTC's Vive Focus in late 2017 has pave the way for the proliferation of similar devices in early 2018, including Xiaomi Technology's Mi VR Standalone and Lenovo's Mirage Solo, making the standalone VR HMD (head-mounted display) devices the mainstream in the market, according to Digitimes Research.

Processor provider Qualcomm appears to benefit most from the proliferation of the standalone VR devices as the chip vendor, which is unlike other IT giants such as Microsoft, Samsung Electronics and Google that have to shoulder the promotion of PC or smartphone products when also selling related VR devices, is more flexible to promote its VR chips, and therefore has encouraged more vendors to use its VR solutions, Digitimes Research has found.

With the manufacture of wireless standalone VR device becoming more mature and without the support of high-profile PC systems, the standalone VR devices will also become more affordable in the market at the expense of wired VR/MR models, which are likely to be marginalized.

In contrast, with the exception of the launch of the Vaunt by Intel, AR devices, which need more collaborative efforts on their development, have seen little momentum.

The Vaunt looks more like a HUD (head-up display) device, and is different from the commonly known AR HMD devices that should have come with greater functionality. Under such a circumstance, Digitimes Research believes that there is yet a clear definition for AR HMD devices and thus the functionality and the style of AR products will continue to evolve.