HTC adopts two-prong strategy to ramp up performance

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

HTC has adopted a double-pronged strategy to boost its smartphone and VR device businesses as it is aiming to bring a rebound to its overall performance, according to industry sources.

For the smartphone business, the company has unveiled a new mid-range model, the HTC Desire 12, granted that the penetration of mid-tier models has continued to expand in Taiwan and other emerging markets, said the sources.

The Desire 12 features a 5.5-inch 18:9 all-screen display and support HTCs voice assistant application, the HTC Sense Companion. The new model will be available in the Taiwan market at the end of April.

The company plans to further enrich the portfolios of its new Desire series by rolling out a high price/performance model, the Desire 12+, later. The Desire 12+ will sport a 6-inch display.

For the promotion of its Vive Focus standalone VR devices, the company has recently reached a deal with Taipei-based Hotai Motor, a distributor of Toyata's vehicles and other automobile parts in Taiwan, to install Vive Focus devices in a total of 109 Hotai's product display centers to enable Toyata's clients to experience safety simulation using VR devices.

HTC is currently selling the Vive Focus devices mainly in China and the contract with Hotai is the first collaboration project for the Vive Focus outside China.

The deal will enable HTC to promote its Vive Focus to other automakers and auto dealers, said the sources. HTC has previously teamed up with Volkswagen, Audi, BMW, Mercedes Benz, General Motor, Honda and Jaguar to set up VR experimental shops in these auto companies.