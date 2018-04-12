CMC Magnetics expects growing demand for BD, archive optical discs

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Blank optical disc maker CMC Magnetics expects global demand for blank Blu-ray Disc (BD) and DVD archive optical discs to steadily increase over the next five years and it has been well prepared for producing DVD archive discs, according to company chairman Robert Wong.

Among blank DVD optical discs, archive models feature high storage capacity, ultra-long time of storage and excellent resistance to water, Wong said. Archive discs are mainly used to record cold data which are not often used but worth storage, Wong noted. In addition, archive discs are increasingly used to record warm (frequently used) data because such storage does not consume power and has higher level of information security, Wong indicated.

For DVD archive discs, CMC Magnetics has obtained certification from Japan-based organizations which test storage time of optical discs, becoming the first Taiwan-based maker and globally the second next only to Panasonic, Wong said. Because a production line for DVD archive discs costs about NT$100 million (US$3.4 million) to build, there may be as few as 2-3 competitors around the world, Wong noted, adding CMC Magnetics has passed certification for 100GB archive discs and is in process of certification for 200GB models.

Blank optical disc industry has suffered continued losses for about 10 years, with the number of China-based makers continually shrinking from about 200 initially to 3-4 at present and India-based Moser Baer India (MBI) going bankrupt at the end of 2017, Wong said. As a result, prices for blank optical discs keeps rising since the beginning of 2018, Wong noted.

CMC Magnetics posted consolidated revenues of NT$9.156 billion, gross margin of 0.57%, net operating loss of NT$1.329 billion, net loss of NT$1.128 billion and net loss per share of NT$0.61 for 2017. The company recorded consolidated revenues of NT$736.7 million for March 2018, increasing 41.46% on month but decreasing 11.96% on year, and those of NT$1.968 billion for January-March, dropped 11.45% on year.

CMC Magnetics chairman Robert Wong

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, April 2018