Aten announces on-month growth of 18.5% in March revenues

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based multimedia solution provider Aten International has reported consolidated revenues of NT$456 million (US$15.5 million) for March, rising 18.5% on month, but dropping 3% on year with combined consolidated revenues for the first three quarters of 2018 reaching NT$1.27 billion, up 6.8% on year.

In March, the company's IT management solution business had small on-month revenue decline, but a growth of 25% on year, while its professional multimedia products had a 11% on-year decline and the USB accessories business a growth of 2% on year.

Aten's revenues from Asia and Europe increased 6% and 8% on year, respectively in March, but dropped 21% on year from America.