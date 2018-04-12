IT + CE
Aten announces on-month growth of 18.5% in March revenues
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES
Thursday 12 April 2018

Taiwan-based multimedia solution provider Aten International has reported consolidated revenues of NT$456 million (US$15.5 million) for March, rising 18.5% on month, but dropping 3% on year with combined consolidated revenues for the first three quarters of 2018 reaching NT$1.27 billion, up 6.8% on year.

In March, the company's IT management solution business had small on-month revenue decline, but a growth of 25% on year, while its professional multimedia products had a 11% on-year decline and the USB accessories business a growth of 2% on year.

Aten's revenues from Asia and Europe increased 6% and 8% on year, respectively in March, but dropped 21% on year from America.

© DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.