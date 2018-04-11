Senao to double production capacity in 3 years

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Networking device maker Senao Networks is building a new plant in Linkou, northern Taiwan aiming to double its production capacity in three years, according to company chairman Tommy Tsai.

The expansion project is to cope with increasing demand from clients as the company is enhancing its deployments in the wired networks, enterprise communication, IoT, IoV and datacenter sectors, Tsai said.

While the company saw its revenues soar 27.5% to a record high of NT$8.46 billion (US$289.84 million) in 2017 thanks to increased ODM/OEM businesses, Tsai pointed out that such businesses also brought down its gross margin to 20% in 2017 from 26% a year ago.

Senao aims to ramp up the sales ratio of wired network and enterprise communication devices to shore up its gross margin in 2018, Tsai said. Wired network and business-use communication products currently account for 30% of Senao's total sales.

The company will also expand its shipments of datacenter switch products in 2018, with plans to start shipping 100G switches to network service providers in China in June. Senao also aims to roll out 400G switch products in 2019-2020, Tsai revealed.

Senao has also begun shipping its IoV devices to clients in the US and expects shipments of this category of products to expand significantly starting the second quarter. IoV products will account for 2-3% of the company's total sales in 2018 before a major pick-up in 2019.

Senao chairman Tommy Tsai

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, April 2018