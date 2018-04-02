AOET announces 2017 EPS NT$1.47

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Optical lens and lens module maker Ability Opto-Electronics Technology (AOET) has reported net profits of NT$228.4 million (US$7.86 million) for 2017, increasing 41.94% on year. EPS for the year stood at NT$1.47.

To enhance its financial strength and support its expansion projects, AOET plans to issue up to 50 million new shares through private placement in 2018, with the unit price set at NT$31.47 tentatively.

As part of its new investment projects, the company plans to acquire 4.68 million shares, or a 60% stake, in Phoson, a Taiwan-based maker of automotive video/audio displays and 2D/3D monitoring systems for NT$112 million or NT$24 per share.

The move aims to enhance AOET's competitiveness in automotive lens module market as it continues to deepen its deployment in the automotive device market, according to industry sources.

AOET is also expanding the production capacity of glass lenses at its plant Vietnam, with the additional capacity to become available in the second quarter of 2018 at the earliest.

The company posted revenues of NT$108 million in February 2018, up 2.82% on year. For the first two months of 2018, revenues totaled NT$292 million, increasing 41.93% on year.