TGP, Marubeni to co-develop offshore wind farm in Taiwan

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Renewable energy developer Taiwan Green Power (TGP) has disclosed it has signed a deal with Japan-based Marubeni to jointly develop an offshore wind farm to the west of Changhua County, central Taiwan.

The project will have installation capacity of 600MW at total investment of NT$86.5 billion (US$2.96 billion), and has passed environmental impact assessment, TGP said.

TGP will account for 50% of the total investment, Marubeni 30%, and others - mainly Taiwan Cogeneration and Tien Li Offshore Wind Technology - the remaining 20%.

Marubeni has participated in offshore wind farm projects totaling over 500MW in Europe, and 1.5GW in Japan. Marubeni will provide technical know-how in marine engineering for this Changhua project, TGP indicated.

Wind turbines of 8MW or 9.5W are likely to be adopted for the project, with the blades to be made by Tien Li, TGP noted, adding a large portion of engineering work, including the submarine cables, foundations, and towers will be supplied by local companies.

For the project, TGP said it has been in talks about financing with more than 20 local and foreign banks, and 14 local banks are willing to offer joint lending of nearly NT$50 billion.