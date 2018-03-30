IT + CE
Canon launches digital MILC EOS M50 in Taiwan
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Friday 30 March 2018

Canon has launched EOS M50 mirrorless interchangeable-lens camera in Taiwan at a recommended retail price of NT$18,900 (US$647) for body only, NT$21,900 for body plus EF-M 15-45mm IS STM lens, NT$29,900 for body plus EF-M 15-45mm IS STM lens and EF-M 55-200mm IS STM lens, according to Canon Marketing (Taiwan).

M50 features 24.1-megapixel CMOS image sensor, DIGIC 8 digital image processor, built-in electronic viewfinder, 4K video recording, continuous shooting at 10 frames per second, 3.0-inch 1.04 million-dot vari-angle LCD touch screen, dimensions of 116.3 (W) x 88.1 (H) x 58.7 (D)mm, weight (body) of 387g, Canon Marketing said.

Canon EOS M50
Photo: Company

