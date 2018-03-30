Genius Electronic, Glory Science report profits for 2017

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Optical lens module maker Genius Electronic Optical has reported net profit of NT$1.048 billion (US$35.2 million) for 2017, swinging from losses for four consecutive years. Fellow maker Glory Science has posted net EPS of NT$2.55 for 2017.

Genius recorded consolidated revenues of NT$8.008 billion, gross margin of 40.85%, net operating profit of NT$1.539 billion and net EPS of NT$10.50 for 2017. Glory posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.721 billion, gross margin of 32.81%, net operating profit of 270.3 million and net profit of NT$245.3 million.

Genius had 48.59% of 2017 net operating profit coming from the fourth quarter, during which its shipments of 3D sensing lenses for the iPhone X rose sharpl, sources said, adding Genius is a supplier of lens modules for iPhone front cameras.

Genius expects first-quarter 2018 sales to rise.

Glory has seen major portions of its lens modules shipments going to smartphone vendors, with China-based ones being major clients.

Genius and Glory have decided to distribute cash dividends per share of NT$3.50 and NT$2.00, respectively, for 2017.