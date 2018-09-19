More solar cell makers reportedly want to join URE

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

While United Renewable Energy (URE) will be fromally founded on October 1 by merging solar cell makers Neo Solar Power (NSP), Gintech Energy and Solartech Energy, more Taiwan-based firms have reportedly inquired about joining the new entity, according to industry sources.

URE chairman-to-be Sam Hong declined to comment about the reported interest of other companies, but said URE will be open to possible cooperation with other Taiwan-based PV makers. However, those intersted in joining URE will be subject to due diligence investigation to see if the joining can generate synergy, Hong noted.

The suden chill in PV demand in China arising from the China government's announcing plans to control PV installation on June 1, 2018 and impact from the EU ending imposition of minimum import price on China-produced solar cells and PV modules have put many Taiwan-based PV firms on the brink. The sources said joining URE is a possible solution to their problems.

Meanwhile, solar cell maker Motech Industries has announced it has laid off over 300 migrant workers to cope with shrinking orders.