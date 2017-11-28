Taipei, Wednesday, November 29, 2017 06:43 (GMT+8)
Server shipments weaker than expected in 2H17
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 28 November 2017]

Demand for Intel Purley-based servers has not grown as strong as expected in the second half of 2017 with some brand vendors seeing their shipments reaching only half of their original expectations, according to sources from the server upstream supply chain.

Intel's Purley-based scalable Xeon processors were released in July and were originally expected to become a growth driver for server shipments in the second half of 2017, but many upstream suppliers have seen their server brand clients turn conservative about pulling in orders.

Sales of servers based on AMD's new platform are also falling short.

Inventec president Maurice Wu recently said that a replacement trend is unlikely to occur shortly after the release of the new platform unless Intel places heavy investments for its promotions since Purley-based servers are around US$70 more expensive than older-generation models.

Judging from the current market trend, the sources believe enterprises are unlikely to start making aggressive moves to replace their old server machines until 2018 unless Intel starts offering price cuts on new processors or stops providing technical support to enterprises' existing products.

As for ARM-based servers, although Qualcomm has recently announced its ARM-based Centriq 2400 processor for server applications, president and general manager of Dell EMC's Server Solutions Ashley Gorakhpurwalla has pointed out that clients will need to make many adjustments to their software to accomodate ARM-based servers, which is expected to deter demand.

Currently, server shipments are growing by single-digit percentages a year. With most server clients being enterprises and government bodies, which usually take a long time to make a decision, the shipment momentum may not pick up until the second half of 2018, the sources added.

Server demand falls short of expectation in 2H17

Photo: Digitimes file photo

