China market: Marvell SSD controller shipments jump

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 8 September 2017]

Marvell's SSD controller shipments have hiked in China thanks to strong demand from Kingston Technology, Shenzhen Longsys Electronics and Lite-On Technology. Cumulative shipments of Marvell's 88SS1074-series SSD controllers already surpassed 50 million units over the past 18 months.

Marvell has been working closely with SSD manufacturers, server and storage OEMs and cloud data center operators to help develop SSD controller solutions for retail, client, enterprise and data center applications. Sales of its 88SS1074-series SSD controllers have reached a milestone with shipments topping 50 million units in just 18 months, representing year-to-date and year-over-year growth of 385%, the provider of NAND flash device controllers said.

Marvell has been investing in SSD controllers since 2007, and launched its first-generation products for SSDs in 2009. Marvell is now on its fifth generation of SATA-based controllers and its fourth generation of PCIe-based ones, and holds a robust IP portfolio of over 1400 storage patents granted and approximately 200 pending.

Marvell has expanded the target markets of its flash storage controllers from traditional hard drives and mobile phones to controller chips for SSDs, networking and connectivity devices. The company is looking to extend its offerings to include those for automotive and machine learning applications.

According to Kingston, shipments of its SSDs utilizing Marvell's controllers have exceeded six million units. Kingston's first product using Marvell's solution was the Hyperx Predator PCIe SSD series released in February 2015 for system manufacturers and video game players.

Kingston in May 2016 launched its entry-level UV400 SSD series utilizing Marvell's 88SS1074 four-channel controller chips. Kingston plans to roll out the next-generation UV500 series - the company's first 3D NAND-enabled SSD that will come with Marvell's 88SS1074 full turnkey solution - later in the second half of 2017. The Kingston UV500 SSD will be available in 2.5-inch, M.2 and mSATA form factors.

In addition, responding to the ongoing tight supply of NAND flash chips, Marvell indicated the company has maintained close relationships with its suppliers including Micron Technology, SK Hynix and SanDisk. Marvell believes it is not among the companies affected by the memory shortage such as small- and medium-size firms focusing mainly on industrial control applications.

Marvell added it will remain focused on the entry-level retail market and the mainstream client segment, and will put increased focus on datacenter and enterprise applications.