Quanta, Wiwynn to expand server capacity as orders increase

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 12 June 2017]

Quanta Computer and Wiwynn, a server affiliate of Wistron, are expected to see server shipments increase in the second half of 2017, thanks to rising demand for big data generated by artificial intelligence (AI) applications and the launch of Intel’s next-generation server platform, according to industry sources.

Quanta is planning to expand its server plants in Europe and will more than triple the current capacity; Wiwynn is also expected to see rising server shipments beginning the third quarter because of orders from Facebook and Microsoft, and it has to rent plants from Wistron to fulfill orders, according to the sources from the upstream supply chain.

Internet service providers, including Microsoft, Facebook, Google and Apple, have all been aggressively developing AI-related applications and expand their back-end hardware to support potential services.

Intel is also ready to release its new Skylake-based server platform in the second half of 2017 and demand for products using the new processors are expected to be strong and boost server shipments from the second half of 2017 to 2018.

Following the European Court of Justice's repeal of the international Safe Harbor Privacy Principles, many Internet service providers such as Facebook and Amazon have been expanding their datacenters in Europe and are increasing their server procurement in the region. Seeing the trend, Quanta has started expand its capacity in Europe in order to satisfy the orders.

After several years of operation, Wiwynn has managed to land orders for Microsoft’s Project Olympus server products and also from Facebook. Wiwynn has been fulfilling these orders since the fourth quarter of 2016 and shipments are expected to grow further in 2017.

Wiwynn currently has plants in North America, China and Europe and has seen increasing orders from Microsoft for the third quarter.