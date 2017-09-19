Taipei, Wednesday, September 20, 2017 06:14 (GMT+8)
China expected to account for over 20% of Quanta server shipments in 2018
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 19 September 2017]

Quanta Computer is looking to expand the proportion of its server shipments to China from 15-20% currently to over 20% in 2018 via its subsidiary Quanta Cloud Technology's (QCT) partnership with VMware, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

Quanta is currently a supplier of datacenter servers for Baidu and Alibaba and is expected to gain more orders from the two clients in 2018.

QCT and VMware's partnership is aiming to acquire private cloud system orders from China's enterprises. The pair is planning to push jointly developed QxStack VMware Cloud Foundation products to China enterprises and telecom operators.

Taiwan-based server firms including QCT and Wistron's subsidiary Wiwynn used to focus on landing orders from cloud computing datacenter clients in North America, but have turned to the Europe market for growth recently as Inventec, Mitac and Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) and others have been competing aggressively for orders.

With VMware's aggressive moves to enter China's private cloud market, Quanta, which was not very active in the sector in the past, has recently started planning for a product portfolio to pair with VMware's solutions.

