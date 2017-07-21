Taipei, Friday, July 21, 2017 23:51 (GMT+8)
Gigabyte, MSI achieve record graphics card shipments in June, says paper
Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 21 July 2017]

Thanks to the cryptocurrency mining trend, Gigabyte Technology and Micro-Star International (MSI) both saw their graphics card shipments reach historical highs in June with Gigabyte shipping 450,000 units and MSI over 500,000, according to a Chinese-language Apple Daily report.

Because of the strong shipments, Gigabyte's second-quarter graphics card shipments reached one million units, up from 900,000 units in the first. However, Gigabyte's motherboard shipments went down from 3.5-3.6 million units in the first quarter to only 3.1 million units in the second, the paper noted.

MSI's notebook and motherboard shipments were both down double-digit percentages in the second quarter, but its graphics card shipments increased 6% sequentially.

As for July, some market watchers expect MSI's graphics card and motherboard shipments to drop from June, but will return to growth in August and September. Its notebook shipments in the third quarter are expected to grow 25-30% sequentially because of seasonality.

Meanwhile, Gigabyte is taking a conservative attitude about the third quarter and expects its motherboard shipments to grow only 5-10% sequentially lacking new products to stimulate demand. Gigabyte also expects its graphics card shipments to decrease by over 10% sequentially in the third quarter as the mining trend will start to cool off and impact demand.

Gigabyte's server shipments are expected to decline in the third quarter since shipments already reached the peak of 2017 in the second quarter and revenues from the server business will only account for 10-15% of the overall amount in the quarter, down from 20% in the first half. This is expected to limit Gigabyte's revenue performance in the third quarter.

Currently, some small miners are quitting the competition due to weakening return and are selling their cards in the second-hand market. However, major miners are expected to stay in the market and the trend is unlikely to end at least until September.

