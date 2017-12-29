Dell launches new workstations in Taiwan

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Dell has announced its new-generation Precision series workstations in Taiwan targeting specifically for professional business segments such as multimedia creation and industrial design, according to Terence Liao, general manager of Dell Taiwan.

For artificial intelligence (AI) applications, Dell also released an AI-ready solution, supporting machine and deep learning, Liao said.

Dell is currently the largest workstation brand worldwide with a market share of around 39.6%, while taking a 35.1% share in the Greater China region.

Some market watchers pointed out that Google Taiwan has procured 400 workstations from Dell recently.

Dell is outsourcing the manufacture of its workstation products mainly to Compal Electronics. Since workstation products are high-margin niche-market devices, Compal will continue to benefit from Dell's high market share in the segment, said the market watchers.

The new workstations released in the Taiwan market include the tower-type Precision 5820, 7820 and 7920; the AIO-type Precision 5720; the rack-type Precision 7920; and the mobile-type Precision 5520.

Dell Taiwan general manager Terence Liao (left)

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, December 2017