Mitac to see dropping server demand and increasing sales for car IoT applications
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 10 July 2017]

Mitac International is expected to see its datacenter shipments weaken in the second half of 2017 and its operation will turn to rely on sales from Internet of Things (IoT) products for cars during the period, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

Mitac has announced consolidated revenues of NT$3.98 billion (US$132.93 million) for June, down 29.02% on month, but up 15.05% on year. Consolidated revenues for the first six months in 2017 were NT$24.6 billion, up 18.51% on year.

Mitac currently has two major product lines: server and IoT for cars. In addition to its Tyan-brand datacenter server business, Mitac also undertakes server OEM orders. The company's profitability grew significantly in the first quarter of 2017, thanks to significant orders for datacenter servers and IoT products for cars. The IoT for car business is expected to further increase Mitac's profits in the second half of 2017.

Since Mitac's datacenter clients are expected to slow down the establishment of new sites, related orders have started weakening since early June and Mitac will turn to focus on its Magellan navigation system, which entered the supply chains of Japan-based Subaru and will see increasing orders in the second half of 2017. Mitac's Magellan system also reportedly landed orders from a major US-based car vendor and shipments may begin in 2018.

Mitac's partnership with Samsung Electronics for an enterprise car-use IoT application is also expected to expand in the second half of 2017.

Mitac braces for weak server orders in 2H17
Photo: Digitimes file photo

