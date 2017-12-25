Smartphone sales rebound in Taiwan in November

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Smartphone sales in the Taiwan market expanded 11.88% on month and 3.17% on year to a nine-month high of 650,000 units in November, according to data compiled by local retail channels.

Powered by strong sales of iPhone 8 and iPhone X devices, Apple remained the top brand in the local market in November, capturing a 37.8% share in terms of sales volume and 71.2% in terms of sales value.

Apple's iPhone X 256GB, iPhone X 64GB, iPhone 8 Plus 64GB, iPhone 8 Plus 256GB and iPhone 8 64GB were the top-five best-selling models in the month, according to the data.

Samsung ranked second in terms of sales volume, buoyed by sales its Galaxy J7 Prime, Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy J7 Pro (6th-8th best-selling models).

Asustek Computer took the third position in unit shipments, followed by HTC, Sony Mobile Communications, Oppo and HMD Global (Nokia), Xiaomi Technology and Sharp.

However, smartphone sales in the local market are expected to drop again slightly in December as sales momentum for the iPhone 8 and iPhone X has begun to slow down, said sources from the retail channels.

Instead, demand for iPhone 7 has picked in December as Apple has lowered the price for the device to below NT$20,000 (US$668), noted the sources.