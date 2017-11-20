Smart speakers to come with more functions in 2018

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 20 November 2017]

Competition in the global smart speaker market is expected to become keen in 2018 as vendors are trying to add more accessories or functions such as 3D lenses or pico-projectors into smart voice assistant devices, according to industry sources.

A number of Taiwan-based hardware suppliers are currently developing pico-projection modules to be incorporated into smart speaker devices, and shipments of such modules are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2018 at the earliest, said the sources.

Lite-On Technology, which has been supplying power supply products for Amazon's Echo devices, could develop invisible LED discret components for 3D lenses, the sources added.

3D lenses, which are built based on time-of-flight (ToF) sensors, are also expected to be combined with smart speakers. The 3D lenses will help users' space and distance sensing accuracy, or enhance the surveillance capability of smart speaker products, said the sources.

Amazon's Echo-series products currently occupies about 70% of the global smart speaker market and Google's Home-series devices account for over 20%. Meanwhile, Apple will launch its HomePod products in December 2017.

In the China market, e-commerce operators Alibaba and Tencent, and smartphone vendor Xiaomi Technology have launched their respective smart speaker models to vie for a greater market share.

Alibaba's Tmall Genie smart speaker already comes with Alibaba's AliGenie Chinese-voice-recognizing engine for voice commands, to enable remote-control of smart household appliances.