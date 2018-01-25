Taiwan smartphone sales dip lower in December

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Smartphone sales in the Taiwan market slid 5.5% sequentially to 614,000 units in December 2017, as sales momentum of Apple's iPhone X and iPhone 8 devices began to slow down, according to data compiled by local retail channels.

Nevertheless, Apple remained the top vendor in the local market with a 30.6% share in terms of sales volume. Samsung Electronics ranked second with a 17.5% share, followed by Asustek Computer's 9.2%, Oppo's 8.6%, Sony Mobile Communications' 7.5%, HTC's 7.4%, HMD Global's (Nokia) 3.2%, Huawei's 2.7%, Xiaomi Technology's 2.4% and Taiwan Mobile's 1.4%.

In terms of sales value, Apple also ranked first with a 64.1% share, followed by Samsung's 12.3%, Oppo's 5.3%, Sony Mobile's 4.6%, HTC's 4.6%, Asustek's 3%, Huawei's 2.6%, Xiaomi's 0.8%, HMD Global's 0.6% and Sharp's 0.5%.

The top-10 best-selling models in December were: iPhone X 256GB, iPhone X 64GB, iPhone 8 Plus 64GB, Oppo R11s, Galaxy JP Prime, Galaxy Note 8, iPhone 8 64GB, iPhone 8 Plus 256GB, Galaxy J7 Pro, and ZenFone 4 Max, according to the data.