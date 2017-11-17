More Android smartphone vendors to adopt 3D sensing for new models

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 17 November 2017]

Android smartphone vendors including Huawei, Oppo and Xiaomi Technology are expected to equip 3D sensing functionality to their new models slated for launch in 2018, according to industry sources, which also pinpointed suppliers including Largan Precision, Sunny Optical, Orbbec and Himax Technologies as the major beneficiaries.

Largan, which currently has advantages in terms of technology, patent, capacity and design, and has solutions for 3D sensing receivers and transmitter lens modules, is expected to obtain steady orders from existing clients, said the sources, adding that Largan is currently a camera lens supplier for iPhone devices and several Android-based smartphones.

The 3D sensing total solutions jointly developed by Qualcomm, Himax and Truly Opto-electronics have been verified by Oppo and Xiaomi, and will begin contributing revenues and profits for related firms in 2018.

Sunny Optical's structure-light 3D sensing solution reportedly will begin mass production in the third quarter of 2018, the sources added.

China-based Orbbec is focusing on developing 3D sensors, algorithms, controller chips and structure-light 3D cameras, and is optimistic about landing orders from China's smartphone brands in 2018.

