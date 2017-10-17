Taipei, Wednesday, October 18, 2017 13:08 (GMT+8)
Huawei announces Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro
Jean Chu, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 17 October 2017]

Huawei has announced the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro, two new high-end Android phones that are powered by the AI-specific Kirin 970 chips.

The Kirin 970 is built using an advanced 10nm process at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), and features an octa-core ARM Cortex CPU, a first-to-market Mali-G72 12-core GPU and the first neural processing unit (NPU) designed specifically for a mobile device.

The specialized NPU, combined with Huawei's HiAI mobile computing platform, enables the Kirin 970 to deliver 25x better performance and 50x greater energy efficiency for AI-related tasks, compared to four Cortex-A73 cores, Huawei claimed.

The Mate 10 comes with a 5.9-inch LCD Quad HD screen with a 2,560 by1,440 resolution, while the Mate 10 Pro features a 6-inch OLED panel with a 2,160 by1,080 resolution.

The Mate 10 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. The mate 10 Pro has a memory capacity of 4GB/6GB with internal storage of 64GB/128GB.

Both the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro come with a dual Leica lens set-up for the main camera, featuring a main f/1.6 12-megapixel RGB sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor and a single f/2.0 8-megapixel front camera. Both models are able to shoot 4k Ultra HD video at 30fps and 1080p Full HD at up to 60fps.

The Mate 10 devices also support super-fast LTE connectivity and download speeds. The device comes with the world's first dual 4G SIM support and dual VoLTE connections.

The Mate 10 will be available starting in late October in more than 15 countries and regions including Spain, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Singapore and Australia. The Mate 10 Pro will be available beginning in mid-November in more than two dozen countries, including Germany, France, Italy, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.

In the China market, the Mate 10 will be available starting at CNY4,299 (US$652), while the Mate 10 Pro will start at CNY5,499 compared to the CNY5,888 set for iPhone 8.

huawei

Huawei Mate 10.
Photo: Company

