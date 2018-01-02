Huawei ships 153 million smartphones in 2017

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Huawei has announced that it shipped 153 million smartphones in 2017, up 10.07% from the 139 million units shipped a year earlier.

Buoyed by its dual-brand strategy, Huawei also saw its global market share expand to over 10% in 2017, making it one of the three vendors in the world to reach that mark, while also maintaining its top market position in the domestic market, according to company rotating CEO Ken Hu.

Huawei will continue its R&D to further expand AI and AR applications for smartphones in 2018, Hu said.

Huawei took the third position in the global smartphone market with a 10.5% share in the third quarter of 2017, trailing Samsung Electronics' 22.3% and Apple's 12.5%, according to IDC.