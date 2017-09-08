Ambiq Micro, TSMC team up to develop Huawei fitness wearables

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 8 September 2017]

Ambiq Micro announced recently that Huawei has selected the Apollo2 platform, built on TSMC's 40nm Near-Vt technology platform, to power its new line of lightweight fitness wearables including the newly-launched Huawei Band 2 Pro. The Apollo2 platform features high-performance sensor and application processing at a power consumption of under 10µA/MHz, enabling more than twice the battery life in wearable and IoT devices, as well as enhanced intelligence and improved functionality.

At the heart of the Apollo2 platform is Ambiq Micro's subthreshold power optimized technology (SPOT), which includes wide-ranging IP to drive record-breaking energy efficiency. In addition, Apollo2 leverages TSMC's 40nm Near-Vt technology platform to significantly cut power use by always-on devices and meet the power and connectivity demands of the wearables and IoT markets.

"We congratulate Huawei on its product launch and we're thrilled that our superior low-power technology built on TSMC's 40nm Near-Vt technology platform is helping Huawei offer new and better wearable and IoT products. Manufacturers can now build smarter, more innovative wearables and IoT devices without worrying about the trade-off between features and battery life," said Scott Hanson, founder and CTO of Ambiq Micro.

"Ambiq's groundbreaking low-power technology is critical because consumers are demanding always-on, always-connected, always-aware devices with longer battery life and slimmer, more fashionable form factors," said Rico Zhang, president of Huawei's smart wearable product line.

"TSMC's ultra-low power (ULP) platforms, including 55ULP, 40ULP, and 22ULP/ULL are widely adopted for a variety of wearable and IoT applications. As we extend ULP technology to Near-Vt (NVT) technology for designs like Ambiq Micro's Apollo2 platform, we are committed to providing a comprehensive ULP/NVT technology platform and IP ecosystem to enable the best IoT product solutions," said Been-Jon Woo, VP of TSMC.