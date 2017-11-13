Android camp reportedly seeking to renegotiate royalties with Qualcomm

Cage Chao, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 13 November 2017]

The Android camp could follow the steps of Apple to temporarily suspend royalty payments to Qualcomm aiming to force the US-based chip vendors back to the negotiating table to work out "fairer" royalty schemes, according to industry sources.

In fact, Qualcomm revealed at its latest investors conference that a China-based smartphone brand has already discontinued royalty payments for the use of Qualcomm's patented technologies. Qualcommm did not identify the China client, but it is believed it is Huawei as the vendor, according to the sources.

With Huawei's smartphone shipments reaching about 150 million units a year and with an ASP of US$300, Hauwei's royalty payments could account for 5-10% of Qualcomm's annual royalty income, the source noted.

Leveraging on its own base station technology and many related patents, Huawei has the bargianing chip to suspend payments to Qualcomm, the sources added.

Meanwhile, Samsung, possessing a wide range of mobile technologies and patents of its own, could also suspend its payments to Qualcomm, the sources said. The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) has also required Qualcomm to renegotiate with Korea-based companies on royalty terms, making it rightful for Samsung to stop payments to Qualcomm, the sources commented, adding other Android phone vendors may follow suit.

Apple's current royalty payments are the most significant to Qualcomm accounting for roughly 30% of Qualcomm's annual royalty income, based on Apple's shipments of 200-250 million iPhone devices a year with an ASP of US$700-800, the source noted.

With royalty income accounting for almost 70% of Qualcomm's annual profits, the latest and possible developments of the royalty row will have significant impact on Qualcomm's income in 2018, the sources said.