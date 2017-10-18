Goodix obtains fingerprint sensor orders for new Huawei devices

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 18 October 2017]

Goodix Technology has obtained fingerprint sensor orders from Huawei for the newly-unveiled Mate 10 devices, according to the China-based IC design house.

Goodix indicated it is the exclusive provider of fingerprint solutions for Huawei's flagship Mate 10 series models, powered by HiSilicon's 10nm 970 SoC chip with a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU). The new Huawei Mate 10 features integration of high screen-to-body ratio and ultra-thin front-mounted Goodix fingerprint sensor.

Goodix added it also supplies fingerprint sensors for Huawei's P10/P10 Plus, Matebook X and the Honor series. "We are honored to collaborate with Huawei in depth again," said Long Hua, GM of Goodix biometric product line, in a statement. "Backed by relentless effort for technological innovation, we strive for success of our customers."

Huawei's orders are expected to enable Goodix to maintain its number one position in China's fingerprint sensor market in 2017, according to market sources. Strong demand from Huawei will also give a boost to Goodix' shipments in 2018.

Goodix has also obtained fingerprint sensor orders for Samsung Electronics' mid-range smartphone series with shipments kicking off in the second half of 2017, the sources indicated.