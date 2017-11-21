First-tier China PV module makers mulling factory plans for US

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 21 November 2017]

Several first-tier China-based PV module makers, including CSI, Jinko Solar Holdings, Trina Solar, JA Solar Holdings and Xi'an LONGi Silicon Materials, are giving serious thought to establishing of solar cell and PV module factories in the US to cope with anti-dumping measures to be possibly taken by the US government.

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) has concluded a global safeguard investigation pursuant to Section 201 of the Trade Act of 1974, ruling that imported PV products had injured the US-based PV manufacturing industry. ITC has proposed alternative relief schemes, mainly anti-dumping tariffs and/or import quotas, and US President Donald Trump is expected to make a final decision by January 12, 2018.

These first-tier China-based makers have set up factories in Southeast Asia to evade existing anti-dumping and anti-subsidization tariffs previously imposed by the US government.

However, if the US government adopts some of the ITC-proposed relief schemes, all imported solar cells and PV modules except ones produced in certain countries, will be covered, the sources explained. This is why the first-tier China-based makers are mulling building their own factories in the US, the sources noted.

Factories in the US will also facilitate exports of their products to the Latin America market, where demand is growing fast, the sources said.