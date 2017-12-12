China state-run firm procures 3.4GWp of PV modules

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 12 December 2017]

State Power Investment Corp (SPIC), a China state-run power investment company, has announced winners of bids for supplying PV modules for power stations with total installation capacity of 3.4GWp and inverters supporting 3.85GWp, according to China-based media reports.

EGing Photovoltaic Technology is the largest winner who will supply 1.4GWp of PV modules, and the other major suppliers are Xi'an LONGi Silicon Materials, Suntellite, Risen Energy, China Electronics Technology Group, Solargiga Energy. Mono-Si PV modules account for 80% of the procurement volume and poly-Si ones 20%.

Main inverter suppliers are Sungrow Power Supply, Sineng Electric, TBEA, Kehua, China National Building Material and Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology.

Meanwhile, Risen Energy and an agricultural firm designated by Changzhou city goverment, eastern China, will set up a joint-venture to make high-efficiency mono-Si and poly-Si solar cells and PV modules with total annual capacity of 5GWp. Risen will invest CNY1.5 billion (US$226 million) for a 60% stake and the partner CNY1.0 billion for 40%.