Trina Solar accuses Suniva of abusing Section 201
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 15 May 2017]

US-based solar cell and PV module maker Suniva has filed with US International Trade Commission (ITC) a petition for global safeguards investigations of imported solar cells and PV modules under Section 201 of the Trade Act of 1974 and in response, China-based PV module maker Trina Solar has reproached Suniva for abusing Section 201, according to Trina Solar.

Trina Solar said PV production in the US is far insufficient to meet the domestic demand and if the US government takes protective measures against imported solar cells and PV modules based on global safeguards investigations, it would harm US-based PV installation undertakers and consumers' interests and retard global development and use of renewable energy.

Suniva declared bankruptcy for operational restructuring in April 2017 and this was purely due to the company's mistaken investment and operational mismanagement, and therefore Suniva has no causes to request for global safeguards relief under Section 201, said Trina.

Trina said it supports fair competition and free trade and objects to trade protection in any form and trade barriers.

Trina calls for ITC and the authorities concerned to consider impact of global safeguards relief on every involved party in the US and observe global PV market conditions.

