SolarWorld bankruptcy may influence US, EU actions

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 16 May 2017]

Germany-based SolarWorld AG has declared bankruptcy and this may influence the US government's decision on global safeguards investigations pursuant to Section 201 of the Trade Act of 1974 as requested from US-based Suniva, and the EU's second-round anti-circumvention investigation of the PV market, according to industry sources.

In response to SolarWorld's complaints, the US imposed anti-trust tariffs on China-made solar cells and PV modules in 2012 and 2015, while the EU imposed such tariffs in 2013 and started investigating China-based makers' circumvention of such tariffs in 2015.

To avoid anti-trust tariffs, China makers have set up production capacities mostly in Southeast Asia, the sources noted.

SolarWorld's bankruptcy, which was announced May 10, is unlikely to affect the US and EU in the implementation of the anti-trust tariffs, but is likely to influence US International Trade Commission's (ITC) action on Suniva's request and the US government's final decision. It may also influence the EU's second-round anti-circumvention investigation, the sources analyzed.