US lowers preliminary anti-dumping rate on Taiwan-made solar cells

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 22 December 2017]

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has decided to lower the preliminary anti-dumping rate imposed on Taiwan-based crystalline silicon solar cell makers from an average of 4.0% to a unified 1.07% at its second review, according to industry sources.

DOC's second review is based on Taiwan-based makers' exports to the US during February 1, 2016-January 31, 2017, with Motech Industries being designated as the only respondent (target of examination), the sources said.

Since Motech's exports to the US in the one-year period were lower than DOC's pre-set value, DOC thus also decided to drop its planned examination on other 23 Taiwan-based makers which have applied for a second review, the sources noted.

DOC will conduct a final review in mid-2018 to determine the final rates, which are expected to come as the same as or close to the preliminary rate unless unexpected conditions happen, the sources analyzed.

DOC imposed anti-dumping tariff rates on Taiwan-based solar cell makers and anti-dumping plus anti-subsidization tariff rates on China-based solar cell and/or PV module makers in 2015.