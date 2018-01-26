Skepticism arises over production in US to avoid PV tariffs

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

For China-based PV module makers, establishing factories in the US may not be the best move to avoid safeguard tariffs on imported PV products, condisering the lower production costs in Vietnam or other Southeast Asian countries, according to Li Gang, president of Jiangsu Seraphim Solar System.

Li said his opinion is based on the experience of the China-based Seraphim, which set up a PV module factory with annual production capacity of 300MWp in the US at the end of 2015.

For PV module production, the labor cost in the US is much higher than in Vietnam or other Southeast Asian countries, where labor laws are also less stringent, Li said.

PV module production in the US will still heavily rely on imported solar cells, materials and components, Li noted, adding PV module production cost in Vietnam is lower by US$0.06-0.07/W than that in the US.

The US has announced a 4-year safeguard tariff scheme with a 30% rate for the first year, and a 5pp decrease annually for the following years.

A 30% tariff added to Vietnam-produced PV modules means they will be US$0.04/W higher than those locally-produced competitions, but the gap will be closing because of the decreased tariffs after the first year, Li said, adding there is no point building PV module plants in the US if the investment cannot be recouped in four years.

As most of the modules produced at Seraphim's US factory are for the local PV market, the factory will not be see major impact from the safeguard tariffs, Li said.

Seraphim recently completed a 1.5MWp rooftop system consisting of 305W shingled array modules in eastern China, with these modules made of 60 PERC (passivated emitter and rear cell) mono-Si solar cells that have a conversion rate of 17.9%. The rooftop system can generate electricity of an estimated two million kWh a year, equivalent to carbon reductions by 1,675 tons, and 90% of the electricity is for own use and 10% for sale.

In the US market, PV module prices have dropped from about US$0.36/W in December 2017 to US$32-33/W currently and may further drop to below US$0.30/W. However, after the safeguard tariffs take effect, prices are expected to rise to US$0.41/W.