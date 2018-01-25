URE to set up PV module plant in US

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

United Renewable Energy (URE), a vertically-integrated PV maker to be established through combining three Taiwan-based solar cell makers Neo Solar Power (NSP), Gintech Energy and Solartech Energy, will invest NT$300-500 million (US$10.2-16.9 million) to construct a PV module plant with annual production capacity of 500-1,000MWp in the US, according to NSP chairman Sam Hong, who will become URE chairman.

The plant project is to cope with the US government's imposition of 4-year safeguard tariffs on imported solar products. The three companies may jointly build the plant before URE is established at the end of second-quarter 2018.

According to industry sources, apart from concerns about the safeguard tariffs, the three makers are building the plant to cater to a major US-based power generation developer who has decided to give URE massive PV module orders. The developer previously approached NSP for PV module supply, but NSP could not take all of its orders due to insufficient production capacity, the sources said.

NSP's factory in Vietnam ships PV modules to the US market, with annual shipments reaching 200-300MWp at their peak. General Energy Solutions, a NSP subsidiary, completed PV power stations totaling over 20MWp in Mexico and 170MWp in the US in 2017 and will complete another 100MWp in the US in 2018. In addition, Gintech and Solartech plan to invest in PV power generation in the US.

In-house demand will take up a considerable portion of the new factory's output.

NSP chairman Sam Hong

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, January 2018