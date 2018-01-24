US imposes safeguard tariffs on imported PV products

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

US President Trump has approved recommended safeguard tariffs to be imposed on imported solar cells and PV modules as relief to the country's makers.

The safeguard tariffs will be in effect for four years: 30% in the first year; 25% in the second; 20% in the third; and 15% in the fourth. But the first 2.5GWp of solar cells imported each year will be exempt from the tariffs.

The 2.5GWp quota is meant to secure sufficient supply of solar cells for US-based PV module makers, Taiwan-based solar cell makers commented.

Trump's decision was based on recommendations by the US International Trade Commission (ITC), which in September 2017 ruled that imported PV products had substantially injured the country's PV manufacturing industry.

The US imported solar cells totaling US$135.365 million in 2016, with Taiwan accounting for 45.71% of the value, followed by Germany with 26.99%, Malaysia with 17.50%, Vietnam with 3.50% and South Korea with 2.50%, Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Afairs (MOEA) cited US customs statistics as indicating.

The US imported PV modules totaling US$8.173 billion in 2016, with Malaysia accounting for 29.71%, China for 18.35%, South Korea for 15.73% and Taiwan for only 2.52%, MOEA noted.

Taiwan-based solar cell makers said the impact of the US action cannot be evaluated at the moment, as the US has not indicated when the safeguard tariffs will take effect, how the exempted 2.5GWp quota will be allocated and whether countries having signing free trade agreements with the US, such as Canada and Singapore, are exempt from the tariffs, MOEA indicated.