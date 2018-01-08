US hikes preliminary anti-dumping tariffs on China-made PV products

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has determined preliminary anti-dumping tariffs imposed on China-based solar cell and PV module makers at the 2017 review, with rates for 22 makers under investigation hiked from 2016's 7-31% to 61.61%, according to China-based media reports.

The 22 makers include Trina Solar and Hangzhou Sunny Energy Science and Technology.

The tariff increase is unlikely to have substantial impact on major makers, most of whom have set up factories in Southeast Asia and products made there are not subject to anti-dumping and anti-subsidization tariffs, the reports said.

However, the hike can be seen as a harbinger of the DOC's upcoming decision to impose high anti-dumping tariffs based on global safeguards investigation of all imported PV modules pursuant to Section 201 of the 1974 Trade Act.