PV module imports soar in US
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 3 November 2017]

Imports of PV modules to the US market have soared since the beginning of third-quarter 2017 due to concerns about price hikes, and as of the end of October, 5GWp of PV modules had arrived in the US waiting for customs clearance, according to industry sources in China.

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) has recently concluded an investigation into dumping claims made against PV product imports and proposed anti-dumping tariff rates. The launch of the investigation had sent PV product imports rising fast ahead of the ruling.

US President Donald Trump will make a final decision on the anti-dumping tariffs by January 12, 2018, but influx of PV module imports will worsen the glut in the US market, where inventory levels have remained high, the sources noted.

Installation capacity for PV power and distributed PV systems establsihed in 2017 in the US is estiamted at 12GWp and may drop to 5GWp in 2018.

