ITC ruling raises Section 201 concern
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 26 September 2017]

US International Trade Commission (ITC) has upheld Suniva's complaint that imported solar cells and PV modules have harmed US PV makers. The ruling has raised concern that the US government will invoke Section 201 of the Trade Act of 1974 to impose anti-dumping tariffs, set minimum import prices or maximum import volumes.

ITC will recommend relief measures to the White House by November 13 and the US president will make a final decision by January 12, 2018.

In its complaint, Suniva requested imposition of anti-dumping tariff to result in lowest import prices of US$0.40/W for solar cells and US$0.78/W for PV modules. If such a relief measure is adopted, the total PV installation capacity in the US will shrink from an estimated 12GWp in 2017 to 4GWp in 2018 due to PV module price hikes, industry sources cited US-based Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) as indicating.

If the US decides to take relief measures, Canada- and Singapore-based makers are expected to be exempted and Canada-based PV maker CSI and Singapore-based REC Solar, a subsidiary of Norway-based REC Solar Holdings, will benefit, the sources speculated.

China PV module makers, to avoid possible impacts from the ruling, have surveyed sites in the US for setting up factories there, but they may not realize the plans because production cost is higher and environmental protection regulations are stricter in the US. Korea-based Hanwha Q Cells and LG Electronics are more likely to set up factories in the US, the sources said.

