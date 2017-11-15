Taipei, Thursday, November 16, 2017 01:06 (GMT+8)
Taiwan government meets with PV makers over possible US anti-dumping measures
Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 15 November 2017]

Taiwan's Bureau of Foreign Trade has met with 14 local makers and exporters of solar cells and PV modules to discuss how to cope with possible anti-dumping measures to be taken by the US government.

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) has concluded a global safeguards investigation into imported solar cells and PV modules pursuant to Section 201 of the Trade Act of 1974, proposing three alternative anti-dumping schemes for restricting solar product imports.

The proposal is pending final approval by US President Donald Trump, and a decision is expected by January 12, 2018.

PV products, mainly cells and modules, imported into the US totaled US$8.309 billion in 2016, with Malaysia, China, South Korea and Taiwan taking up 29.52%, 18.05%, 15.52% and 3.22% respectively, the bureau indicated.

