VIA sees rising income from embedded product lines
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 21 September 2017]

VIA Technologies has been pushing its embedded platform business and now sees 30-40% of its revenues coming from the segment, according to the company.

VIA pointed out that its embedded platform has been adopted in products including smart home devices and public digital signage products. With growing demand from smart city applications, VIA is enjoying increased sales for its platform.

Currently, digital signage devices used in many of Taiwan's department stores, metro systems and exhibition halls are supplied by VIA. In addition to installation and panel supply, VIA is also responsible for providing interactive cameras, sensors as well as back-end solutions.

VIA has also recently begun expanding into Southeast Asia and has participated in bidding for large procurement orders in Hong Kong and Macao. The result of the bidding will be announced in the fourth quarter of 2017 and could greatly benefit VIA's digital signage business.

For Southeast Asia, VIA will initially focus on Singapore and Malaysia and will also enter the markets of Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines at a later time. VIA will form partnerships with local system integrators or distributors and supply solutions for them to sell in these markets.

In addition, VIA also developed 720-degree panoramic cameras for the consumer sector and is currently supplying the cameras to its brand clients.

VIA embedded VP Epan Wu showing 720 degree panoramic cameras

Epan WU, VIA VP for embedded products, showing 720-degree panoramic cameras.
Photo: Ninelu Tu, Digitimes, September 2017

