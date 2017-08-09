Qisda nets NT$1.32 per share for 1H17

EMS provider Qisda has released its second-quarter 2017 financial report, posting consolidated revenues of NT$32.898 billion (US$1.08 billion). Net EPS for first-half 2017 was NT$1.32.
Qisda shipped 9.3 million LCD displays and 583,000 projectors in first-half 2017, taking up 59% and 11% respectively of January-June consolidated revenues. Professional displays, digital signage, LCD TVs and handsets together accounted for 11% of the consolidated revenues; medical devices, materials and services for 5%; smart solutions for 5%; and other products for 9%.
For LCD displays, Qisda focuses on high-end, high-resolution models for professional use, company chairman and president Peter Chen said. Qisda has transformed business operation by strengthening development of medical devices, materials and services as well as smart solutions for various application, Chen indicated.
Qisda: Financial report, 2Q17 (NT$m)
Item
2Q17
Q/Q
Y/Y
1H17
Y/Y
Consolidated revenues
32,898
3.82%
4.37%
64,584
2.05%
Gross margin
12.65%
1.22pp
(0.52pp)
12.05%
(0.63pp)
Net operating profit
969
21.13%
(29.63%)
1,769
(28.18%)
Net profit
1,365
10.98%
71.05%
2,596
97.91%
Net EPS (NT$)
0.69
1.32
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017
Qisda chairman and president Peter Chen
Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, August 2017