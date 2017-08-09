Taipei, Thursday, August 10, 2017 12:14 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
36°C
Qisda nets NT$1.32 per share for 1H17
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 9 August 2017]

EMS provider Qisda has released its second-quarter 2017 financial report, posting consolidated revenues of NT$32.898 billion (US$1.08 billion). Net EPS for first-half 2017 was NT$1.32.

Qisda shipped 9.3 million LCD displays and 583,000 projectors in first-half 2017, taking up 59% and 11% respectively of January-June consolidated revenues. Professional displays, digital signage, LCD TVs and handsets together accounted for 11% of the consolidated revenues; medical devices, materials and services for 5%; smart solutions for 5%; and other products for 9%.

For LCD displays, Qisda focuses on high-end, high-resolution models for professional use, company chairman and president Peter Chen said. Qisda has transformed business operation by strengthening development of medical devices, materials and services as well as smart solutions for various application, Chen indicated.

Qisda: Financial report, 2Q17 (NT$m)

Item

2Q17

Q/Q

Y/Y

1H17

Y/Y

Consolidated revenues

32,898

3.82%

4.37%

64,584

2.05%

Gross margin

12.65%

1.22pp

(0.52pp)

12.05%

(0.63pp)

Net operating profit

969

21.13%

(29.63%)

1,769

(28.18%)

Net profit

1,365

10.98%

71.05%

2,596

97.91%

Net EPS (NT$)

0.69

1.32

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017

Qisda chairman and president Peter Chen

Qisda chairman and president Peter Chen
Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, August 2017

Categories: ICT manufacturing IT + CE

Tags: Qisda

Companies: Qisda (formerly BenQ)

Realtime news

  • Taiwan market: Huawei introduces multiple new products

    Before Going to Press | Aug 9, 21:15

  • Asustek reports decreased sales for July

    Before Going to Press | Aug 9, 21:12

  • Taiwan market: Hojin introduces smartphone for seniors

    Before Going to Press | Aug 9, 19:41

  • Intel to launch 12-core Skylake-X CPU in late August

    Before Going to Press | Aug 9, 19:40

  • Coretronic acquires Calibre

    Before Going to Press | Aug 9, 19:40

  • Taiwan solar firms about to form PV module JV

    Before Going to Press | Aug 9, 19:31

Pause
 | 
View more
WCIT 2017
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link