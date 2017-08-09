Qisda nets NT$1.32 per share for 1H17

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 9 August 2017]

EMS provider Qisda has released its second-quarter 2017 financial report, posting consolidated revenues of NT$32.898 billion (US$1.08 billion). Net EPS for first-half 2017 was NT$1.32.

Qisda shipped 9.3 million LCD displays and 583,000 projectors in first-half 2017, taking up 59% and 11% respectively of January-June consolidated revenues. Professional displays, digital signage, LCD TVs and handsets together accounted for 11% of the consolidated revenues; medical devices, materials and services for 5%; smart solutions for 5%; and other products for 9%.

For LCD displays, Qisda focuses on high-end, high-resolution models for professional use, company chairman and president Peter Chen said. Qisda has transformed business operation by strengthening development of medical devices, materials and services as well as smart solutions for various application, Chen indicated.

Qisda: Financial report, 2Q17 (NT$m) Item 2Q17 Q/Q Y/Y 1H17 Y/Y Consolidated revenues 32,898 3.82% 4.37% 64,584 2.05% Gross margin 12.65% 1.22pp (0.52pp) 12.05% (0.63pp) Net operating profit 969 21.13% (29.63%) 1,769 (28.18%) Net profit 1,365 10.98% 71.05% 2,596 97.91% Net EPS (NT$) 0.69 1.32

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017

Qisda chairman and president Peter Chen

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, August 2017