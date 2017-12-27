Acer to pursue maximum group synergies, says Stan Shih

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's Acer Group is carrying out a new Dragons Project, under which its chairman will pursue the group's maximum operating synergies by consolidating its subsidiaries to be listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange or the over-the-counter (OTC) market into a grand Acer Team, according to Acer's founder Stan Shih.

Acer is spinning off subsidiaries with great development potentials or sustained profitable operations to pave the way for their listing on the local bourses. But Shih said the ongoing round of spinoffs is different from that in the 1990s, when Acer enforced a hands-off policy toward its listed subsidiaries by holding only a 5% stake in the spin-offs. Instead, Shih stressed, Acer will now maintain significant stakes in its subsidiaries as their largest shareholder and holding company, so that Acer's chairman can manage to maximize the synergies of the group.

Under the past hands-off practice, Acer's listed subsidiaries used to earn profits from selling stocks instead of through management, according to Shih. He stressed that from now on, Acer will follow a more positive management philosophy in the hopes that all its subsidiaries can count on sound management and operations to make money to jointly create values and synergies for the parent group.

Shih set to retire before 2020

Shih said that he will completely withdraw from the management of Acer and officially retire before the incumbent chairman Jason Chen completes its first three-year term by mid-June 2020, leaving all the management affairs to Chen, who also doubles as CEO.

Chen has done a good job since serving as Acer's CEO in January 2014, Shih indicated, as his performance in promoting the transformation and upgrade of Acer is much better than expected, allowing Acer to move in the correct direction at a faster pace.

Shih said he now goes into the office once a week to help Chen manage new ventures that are still at the stage of spending rather than earning. To secure sustainable development of Acer, Shih said he has asked Chen to nurture future CEO and chairman, with candidates and when to pass the bucks to be determined by Chen.