Acer to develop AI applications for FinTech, medical care, autonomous driving

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

With AI becoming a major focus of the IT industry, Acer is planning to develop AI applications including those for FinTech, autonomous driving and medical care, according to Maverick Shih, president for the company's BYOC Smart Product business unit.

Currently, Acer is developing an app for smart parking. Earlier in May, Acer also started the BeingLab project in Taipei, looking to develop innovative technologies.

Shih pointed out that Acer has released HPC servers capable of supporting deep learning and is looking to form partnerships with outside players to develop AI applications for different industries.

Acer has already begun several projects including one for developing a bartender robot, which is integrated with image recognition system and support for big data analysis. It is also developing smart digital signage and network security systems.

Acer is also planning to release a solution that integrates HPC servers with AI development system to help reduce the entry barrier for developers.

Maverick Shih, president of Acer's BYOC Smart Product business unit

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, December 2017